Kansas State hosts Williams and Baylor

Baylor Bears (13-12, 3-9 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-15, 1-11 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces Kansas State after Isaac Williams scored 20 points in Baylor’s 82-71 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Wildcats are 8-7 on their home court. Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 with 17.8 assists per game led by Nate Johnson averaging 4.4.

The Bears are 3-9 in conference games. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Kansas State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 23.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Wildcats. Johnson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Cameron Carr is shooting 50.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press