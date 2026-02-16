Dent, UCLA Bruins to visit Fears, No. 10 Michigan State Spartans

UCLA Bruins (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremy Fears Jr. and No. 10 Michigan State host Donovan Dent and UCLA in Big Ten action.

The Spartans have gone 12-2 at home. Michigan State scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Bruins are 9-5 against conference opponents. UCLA averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Michigan State scores 78.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 70.5 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fears is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Trent Perry is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

