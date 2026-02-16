Copeland, NC State Wolfpack to host Wilson and the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-5, 8-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (18-8, 9-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts No. 11 North Carolina in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Wolfpack are 10-4 on their home court. NC State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-4 against ACC opponents. North Carolina has a 17-5 record against opponents over .500.

NC State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Wolfpack. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 71.8% over the last 10 games.

Caleb Wilson is shooting 57.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press