Gillespie leads Kent State against Bowling Green after 22-point performance

By AP News

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-7, 10-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-10, 7-6 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Bowling Green after Delrecco Gillespie scored 22 points in Kent State’s 75-68 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons have gone 9-5 at home. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Javontae Campbell averaging 5.0.

The Golden Flashes have gone 10-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State is 7-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bowling Green makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Kent State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayar Wol averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Campbell is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

Gillespie is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jahari Williamson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

