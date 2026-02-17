Skip to main content
No. 3 Duke routs Syracuse 101-64, shifts focus to weekend showdown versus No. 1 Michigan

By AP News
Syracuse Duke Basketball

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 22 points and 12 rebounds and helped No. 3 Duke rout Syracuse 101-64 victory Monday night.

Isaiah Evans scored 21 points, Nikolas Khamenia added 14 points off the bench and Patrick Ngongba and Cayden Boozer each had 12 for the Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who looked primed for a weekend nonconference showdown with top-ranked Michigan.

Duke shot 62.3% from the field, including 12 for 20 from 3-point distance.

Boozer shot eight for 10 from the field and finished with the 14th double-double of his freshman season.

William Kyle III scored 12 points and Nate Kingz added 10 for Syracuse (15-12, 6-8), which failed to carry the momentum from back-to-back victories for the first time since winning three straight in January.

The Orange were slowed by 41.3% (26 for 63) shooting from the field and 37% (10 for 27) from long distance. Syracuse didn’t surpass its season low of 59 points until 1:21 remained in the game.

Duke reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season — and the first time since November 21. Blue Devils have won three straight games since their last-second loss at rival North Carolina on Feb. 7.

The Blue Devils made a variety of dunks and lay-ins while hitting 13 of their first 14 shots in the second half while stretching their lead to 74-45. They shot 9 for 12 in the second half from 3-point distance.

Duke used an 11-0 run to end the first half for a 40-24 lead at the break. The Blue Devils shot 51.7% before the break. Syracuse was at 32.2%, including 4 for 16 from distance.

Up next

Syracuse: Host No. 16 North Carolina on Saturday.

Duke: Faces No. 1 Michigan in Washington.

___

By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press

