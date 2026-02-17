Clark leads Pepperdine against Portland

Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 2-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-15, 5-9 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Portland after Aaron Clark scored 33 points in Pepperdine’s 90-89 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 11-5 at home. Portland is sixth in the WCC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Waves are 2-12 in conference games. Pepperdine is 3-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Waves square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Foxwell is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pilots. James O’Donnell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 14.6 points for the Waves. Styles Phipps is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press