Hadnot leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Northern Kentucky after 31-point showing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 9-7 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 8-8 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Northern Kentucky after Corey Hadnot II scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-78 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Norse have gone 11-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 9-7 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Northern Kentucky scores 82.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 76.9 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Mastodons face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Donovan Oday is shooting 52.1% and averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maximus Nelson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Hadnot is averaging 20.1 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press