Giles leads Wichita State against East Carolina

Wichita State Shockers (16-10, 8-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-16, 4-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits East Carolina after Kenyon Giles scored 31 points in Wichita State’s 81-77 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates are 6-8 in home games. East Carolina is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Shockers are 8-5 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

East Carolina’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 77.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 76.4 East Carolina allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Shockers face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Riley is shooting 43.1% and averaging 23.0 points for the Pirates. Demitri Gardner is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Giles is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Shockers. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press