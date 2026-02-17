Nickel leads No. 19 Vanderbilt against Missouri after 25-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (21-4, 8-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt takes on Missouri after Tyler Nickel scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 82-69 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 13-2 on their home court. Missouri scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Commodores are 8-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 4.4.

Missouri scores 80.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 73.6 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Commodores match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Jayden Stone is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nickel averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler is averaging 20.1 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press