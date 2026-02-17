Missouri State takes on Kennesaw State following Williams’ 25-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (14-11, 6-8 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-12, 7-7 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Kennesaw State after Kobi Williams scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 76-67 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bears are 10-5 on their home court. Missouri State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Owls have gone 6-8 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA scoring 85.1 points per game while shooting 44.9%.

Missouri State averages 75.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.8 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Palek III is averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press