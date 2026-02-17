Troy visits UL Monroe following Brodnex’s 31-point game

Troy Trojans (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-23, 1-13 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Troy after Lavell Brodnex scored 31 points in UL Monroe’s 95-84 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Warhawks are 3-8 in home games. UL Monroe is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 9-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is second in the Sun Belt with 16.3 assists per game led by Victor Valdes averaging 4.7.

UL Monroe scores 72.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 74.7 Troy allows. Troy averages 81.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 83.3 UL Monroe allows to opponents.

The Warhawks and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystian Lewis is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warhawks. MJ Russell is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cobi Campbell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Valdes is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press