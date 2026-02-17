Utah State takes on San Jose State for conference matchup

Utah State Aggies (6-18, 2-13 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (3-23, 1-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Jose State and Utah State square off on Wednesday.

The Spartans are 3-8 in home games. San Jose State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 2-13 against MWC opponents. Utah State gives up 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

San Jose State averages 57.4 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 68.4 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Anderson is averaging 4.7 points for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Karyn Sanford is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 56.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press