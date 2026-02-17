Roland leads UNLV against San Diego State after 27-point performance

UNLV Lady Rebels (17-8, 12-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (20-4, 14-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits San Diego State after Meadow Roland scored 27 points in UNLV’s 74-65 victory against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Aztecs are 11-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Kennedy Lee leads the Aztecs with 5.2 boards.

The Lady Rebels are 12-3 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

San Diego State scores 70.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 62.3 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 9.0 more points per game (68.4) than San Diego State allows to opponents (59.4).

The Aztecs and Lady Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is averaging 13.3 points for the Aztecs. Nala Williams is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Roland is averaging 14.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lady Rebels. Shelbee Brown is averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press