Miller leads No. 11 Gonzaga against San Francisco after 21-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2, 13-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-13, 7-8 WCC)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga plays San Francisco after Adam Miller scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 94-86 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 9-4 on their home court. San Francisco is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 against conference opponents. Gonzaga is 19-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Francisco scores 75.0 points, 7.8 more per game than the 67.2 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Dons. Junjie Wang is averaging 12.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

Braeden Smith is averaging 5.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press