Moore leads Georgia Southern against Georgia State after 32-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (15-12, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Georgia State after Tyren Moore scored 32 points in Georgia Southern’s 101-87 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Georgia State has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 7-7 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is shooting 37.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Moore is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press