Siena hosts Middleton and Iona

Iona Gaels (16-11, 9-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-14, 9-7 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Siena after Isabellah Middleton scored 20 points in Iona’s 72-55 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 6-4 in home games. Siena is fourth in the MAAC scoring 67.5 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Gaels have gone 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Iona is second in the MAAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Middleton averaging 3.1.

Siena is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

The Saints and Gaels square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francesca Schiro is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Zaccagnini is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.6 points. Middleton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

