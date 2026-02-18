Stetson faces Central Arkansas after Kuhl’s 28-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (17-10, 12-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-18, 5-9 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Central Arkansas after Collin Kuhl scored 28 points in Stetson’s 78-76 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 7-4 in home games. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Calvin Sirmans averaging 4.5.

The Bears are 12-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Stetson is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Stetson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Copeland is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Hatters. Jake Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camren Hunter is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bears. Luke Moore is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bears: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press