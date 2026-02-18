Denver hosts South Dakota following Fens’ 22-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (14-13, 6-6 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-15, 6-7 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Denver after Cameron Fens scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 72-71 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers are 7-5 on their home court. Denver ranks third in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Gabe Oldham leads the Pioneers with 7.8 boards.

The Coyotes are 6-6 in Summit League play. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Denver averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota’s 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Denver has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The Pioneers and Coyotes square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson is scoring 19.5 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Pioneers. Zane Nelson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press