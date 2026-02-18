Wisconsin visits Davidson and USC

Wisconsin Badgers (13-13, 5-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Wisconsin after Jazzy Davidson scored 24 points in USC’s 79-73 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Trojans have gone 11-3 at home. USC averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 5-10 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

USC is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game USC gives up.

The Trojans and Badgers match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 21.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games.

Destiny Howell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Kyrah Daniels is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Badgers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press