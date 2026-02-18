Holcombe and Utah Valley host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (19-7, 9-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (18-7, 8-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Cal Baptist after Jackson Holcombe scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 81-77 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 12-0 at home. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Holcombe paces the Wolverines with 7.3 boards.

The Lancers are 9-4 in conference games. Cal Baptist is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Utah Valley averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Hendricks averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Holcombe is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 22.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press