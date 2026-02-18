Skip to main content
CSU Fullerton puts home win streak on the line against UC Davis

By AP News

UC Davis Aggies (16-10, 9-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (13-14, 8-7 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Titans take on UC Davis.

The Titans have gone 8-3 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies have gone 9-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Chappell averaging 4.0.

CSU Fullerton averages 83.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 74.3 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The Titans and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Titans. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.6 points. Marcus Wilson is averaging 13.5 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

