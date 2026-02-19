Ament matches career-high 29 points, leads Tennessee over Oklahoma 89-66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament matched a career high with 29 points to lead Tennessee to an 89-66 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Tennessee (19-7, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half. The Volunteers have won three straight and seven of their last eight.

Ament shot 9 of 17 from the floor, 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and made three of the Volunteers’ five 3-pointers. Felix Okpara made five dunks and finished with 18 points for Tennessee. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 16 points and DeWayne Brown II chipped in with 13 points off the bench.

The Volunteers shot 52% (33 of 63) overall and scored 31 points from 15 Oklahoma turnovers.

Nijel Pack made four 3s and scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10), which ended its two-game win streak. Tae Davis added 12 points and Derrion Reid scored 10.

Ament scored 12 points and Gillespie added nine to help Tennessee build a 45-36 halftime lead. Pack and Davis scored eight points apiece in the first half for the Sooners, who shot 52% from the floor and hit 5 of 12 from long range.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee plays at No. 19 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

