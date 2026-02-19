Agee’s 17 point, 10 rebound double-double helps Texas A&M beat Ole Miss 80-77, snap four-game skid

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Zach Clemence and Marcus Hill scored 14 points apiece, and Texas A&M erased a 13-point second-half deficit Wednesday night to beat Mississippi 80-77 and snap a four-game skid.

Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC), which had lost four in a row by double figures, has now lost eight straight.

Ruben Dominguez had 13 points and five assists for Texas A&M (18-8, 8-5).

AJ Storr scored 16 of his 21 in the second half and Malik Dia — who left the game due to an apparent ankle injury with almost three minutes remaining — had 20 points on 10 of 14 shooting for the Rebels. Ilias Kamardine added 12 points and Patton Pinkins had 11.

Ole Miss took its biggest lead of the game at 63-50 when Dia threw down a dunk with 11:46 left in the game. He followed with another dunk son after to make it a 10-point lead with 7:06 left. Texas A&M closed the game on a 19-6 run and held the Rebels scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes. Dominguez sparked the spurt with a 3-pointer, added three free throws and hit another 3. Clemence had six points before Agee scored the last four of the game.

Texas A&M shot 61% (19 of 31) in the second half.

Agee made a driving layup that capped a 10-2 run and gave the Aggies a 78-77 lead — their first since 18-17 — with 1:58 left.

The Rebels had a season-high 23 fast break points and scored 20 points off 13 Texas A&M turnovers.

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts No. 12 Florida on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Plays Saturday at Oklahoma.

