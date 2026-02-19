Graham Ike scores 22 points as No. 11 Gonzaga beats San Francisco 80-59

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Graham Ike had 22 points and No. 11 Gonzaga cruised to an 80-59 victory over San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Ike, the leading scorer in the West Coast Conference, has scored 20 or more in eight consecutive games. That matches the school record shared by Adam Morrison and Derek Raivio, both in 2006.

Mario Saint-Supery added 14 points and six assists for Gonzaga (26-2, 14-1), which holds a one-game lead in the league standings over Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara. Emmanuel Innocenti had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Warely scored 11.

The Bulldogs beat the Dons for the 35th straight time, dating to 2012.

Tyrone Riley IV had 16 points for San Francisco (15-14, 7-9) in the final regular-season matchup between the programs before Gonzaga moves to the revamped Pac-12 next season.

Ike, the reigning WCC player of the week, sputtered with his shot most of the night and had to score nine points over the final five minutes to keep his streak going.

The game was played at Chase Center, home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Both teams got off to a slow start.

San Francisco missed 11 of its first 15 shots and committed seven turnovers in the opening 10 minutes but still led 17-14 because of its rebounding and defense.

The Bulldogs went scoreless for five minutes late in the first half before Davis Fogle got them back on track. The freshman guard scored five points, including an emphatic dunk that led to a three-point play, as part of a big run that helped Gonzaga to a 41-29 lead at halftime.

Gonzaga hosts Pacific on Saturday.

San Francisco hosts Santa Clara on Saturday.

