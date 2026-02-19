Kennedy leads Merrimack against Siena after 24-point game

Siena Saints (18-9, 11-5 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (18-9, 14-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Siena after Kevair Kennedy scored 24 points in Merrimack’s 56-49 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Warriors are 9-0 in home games. Merrimack averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Saints are 11-5 in conference matchups. Siena scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Merrimack’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Siena allows. Siena has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Merrimack won 63-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Ernest Shelton led Merrimack with 17 points, and Francis Folefac led Siena with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Kennedy is averaging 17.7 points, 4.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Gavin Doty is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

By The Associated Press