Saint Peter’s visits Iona following Robinson’s 21-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-9, 12-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (15-12, 7-9 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Iona after TJ Robinson scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 83-74 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels are 9-3 on their home court. Iona is third in the MAAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 5.4.

The Peacocks are 12-4 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Iona scores 73.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 68.5 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Iona allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Peter’s won the last meeting 77-63 on Jan. 19. Zaakir Williamson scored 13 points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Anthony is averaging 14 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brent Bland is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

By The Associated Press