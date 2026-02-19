Oakland hosts Green Bay following Hall’s 32-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-13, 10-6 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Oakland after Marcus Hall scored 32 points in Green Bay’s 75-72 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-3 on their home court. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Isaac Garrett paces the Golden Grizzlies with 7.1 boards.

The Phoenix are 10-7 in Horizon League play. Green Bay has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oakland is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Oakland won 88-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Tuburu Niavalurua led Oakland with 26 points, and Ramel Bethea led Green Bay with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is shooting 39.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Michael Houge is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press