Wucherpfennig and Fairfield host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (16-11, 8-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Sacred Heart after Declan Wucherpfennig scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 83-74 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Stags are 10-3 on their home court. Fairfield leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 34.8 boards. Brandon Benjamin leads the Stags with 10.5 rebounds.

The Pioneers are 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fairfield is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 76.3 points per game, 3.4 more than the 72.9 Fairfield allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. Fairfield won the last matchup 92-87 on Feb. 6. Benjamin scored 26 points points to help lead the Stags to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Stags. Benjamin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anquan Hill is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

