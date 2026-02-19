Niagara visits Mount St. Mary’s, looks to stop road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-19, 4-12 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will try to end its three-game road slide when the Purple Eagles play Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-5 at home. Mount St. Mary’s allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 4-12 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 68.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 71.0 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Mount St. Mary’s won 68-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Arlandus Keyes led Mount St. Mary’s with 15 points, and Will Shortt led Niagara with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyes is averaging 11.7 points for the Mountaineers. Abdou Khadre Kebe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Page is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

