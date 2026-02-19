Detroit Mercy hosts Jackson and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (11-17, 7-10 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-13, 9-7 Horizon League)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Detroit Mercy after Chandler Jackson scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 75-72 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Titans have gone 6-5 at home. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 35.2 boards. Legend Geeter leads the Titans with 6.0 rebounds.

The Panthers are 7-10 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 7-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Detroit Mercy scores 77.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 79.5 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Detroit Mercy won the last meeting 76-63 on Feb. 5. TJ Nadeau scored 18 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amar Augillard is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Panthers. Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press