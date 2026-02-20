Skip to main content
Davis’ 14 help Utah Valley take down Cal Baptist 65-46

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis’ 14 points helped Utah Valley defeat Cal Baptist 65-46 on Thursday.

Davis also added three steals for the Wolverines (19-7, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tyler Hendricks scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Isaac Hawkins had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field while tallying nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the way for the Lancers (19-8, 9-5) with 12 points and five rebounds. Jonathan Griman added six points and two blocks for Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

