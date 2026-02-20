Davis’ 14 help Utah Valley take down Cal Baptist 65-46

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis’ 14 points helped Utah Valley defeat Cal Baptist 65-46 on Thursday.

Davis also added three steals for the Wolverines (19-7, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tyler Hendricks scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Isaac Hawkins had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field while tallying nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the way for the Lancers (19-8, 9-5) with 12 points and five rebounds. Jonathan Griman added six points and two blocks for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.