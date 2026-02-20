Evans has double-double to lead UC Irvine past Long Beach State 69-58

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans posted a double-double as UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 69-58 on Thursday.

Evans scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and contributed 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Anteaters (18-9, 11-4 Big West Conference). Derin Saran scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added four steals. Harrison Carrington also had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field.

Gavin Sykes finished with 16 points and three steals for the Beach (8-19, 4-11). Long Beach State also got 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Petar Majstorovic. Shaquil Bender also had seven points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Beach.

The Anteaters broke an 18-18 deadlock with a 10-2 run starting at the 3:40 mark in the first half and never lost the lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.