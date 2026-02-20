Harris leads Wake Forest against Virginia Tech after 20-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-10, 6-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Virginia Tech after Juke Harris scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 85-77 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Hokies are 12-3 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 5-8 in ACC play. Wake Forest is 7-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Virginia Tech averages 78.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 77.0 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. Wake Forest won the last matchup 81-78 on Jan. 3. Nate Calmese scored 25 points to help lead the Demon Deacons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 14.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hokies. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Harris is averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press