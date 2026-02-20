Marshall leads Morehead State against Western Illinois after 23-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (16-12, 12-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-23, 1-16 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on Western Illinois after George Marshall scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 73-70 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks are 4-9 in home games. Western Illinois has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 12-5 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is third in the OVC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Western Illinois allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Morehead State won 71-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Davion Cunningham led Morehead State with 18 points, and Lucas Lorenzen led Western Illinois with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzen is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jon Carroll is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Marshall is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press