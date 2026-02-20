Davis leads Hofstra against Northeastern after 20-point game

Hofstra Pride (18-10, 9-6 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-19, 2-12 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Northeastern after Cruz Davis scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 79-43 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Huskies have gone 2-8 in home games. Northeastern is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pride have gone 9-6 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is fourth in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 4.9.

Northeastern’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 75.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 80.9 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Hofstra won 80-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Preston Edmead led Hofstra with 23 points, and Ryan Williams led Northeastern with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury is averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Pride. Edmead is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press