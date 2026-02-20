Cooper leads UC Davis against UC Riverside after 26-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (16-11, 9-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-19, 4-12 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays UC Riverside after Nils Cooper scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 93-92 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders are 6-6 on their home court. UC Riverside is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 9-7 in conference play. UC Davis has a 7-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Riverside scores 72.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 75.0 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UC Davis won the last meeting 74-66 on Jan. 24. Cooper scored 19 points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Aggies. Marcus Wilson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press