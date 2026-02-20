Western Carolina plays VMI after Stansberry’s 25-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-15, 7-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-22, 1-14 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits VMI after Cord Stansberry scored 25 points in Western Carolina’s 91-77 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 5-8 in home games. VMI ranks ninth in the SoCon with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Johnson averaging 5.3.

The Catamounts are 7-8 in SoCon play. Western Carolina has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

VMI is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than VMI allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. Western Carolina won the last meeting 88-58 on Jan. 24. Marcus Kell scored 18 points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stansberry is averaging 13.6 points for the Catamounts. Tahlan Pettway is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 0-10, averaging 69.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press