Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV against Air Force

By AP News

UNLV Rebels (13-13, 8-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-23, 0-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Air Force after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 31 points in UNLV’s 91-86 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Falcons have gone 3-12 in home games. Air Force has a 2-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels are 8-7 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Air Force averages 61.4 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 79.2 UNLV gives up. UNLV’s 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UNLV won 67-39 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Tyrin Jones led UNLV with 14 points, and Lucas Hobin led Air Force with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hobin is averaging 11.8 points for the Falcons. Ethan Greenberg is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 19.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

