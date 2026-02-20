Hubbard leads Mississippi State against South Carolina after 46-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-13, 5-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-15, 2-11 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits South Carolina after Josh Hubbard scored 46 points in Mississippi State’s 91-85 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 10-6 on their home court. South Carolina has a 6-15 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 5-8 in conference matchups. Mississippi State is ninth in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Achor Achor averaging 2.2.

South Carolina is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Mississippi State allows to opponents. Mississippi State averages 77.9 points per game, 2.0 more than the 75.9 South Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and four assists for the Gamecocks. Kobe Knox is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is scoring 22.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press