Hawaii hosts UCSB after Shaw’s 22-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (17-10, 10-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 10-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Hawaii after CJ Shaw scored 22 points in UCSB’s 85-83 overtime loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 14-2 at home. Hawaii averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Gauchos have gone 10-6 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West with 14.9 assists per game led by Aidan Mahaney averaging 2.8.

Hawaii is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Hawaii allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UCSB won the last matchup 77-62 on Jan. 18. Mahaney scored 17 points to help lead the Gauchos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Mahaney is scoring 15.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gauchos. Shaw is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press