St. John’s visits Seton Hall after Codio’s 22-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (20-9, 10-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 12-5 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts St. John’s after Jordana Codio scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 64-55 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates are 10-3 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East in team defense, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Red Storm are 10-8 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East scoring 63.4 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Seton Hall makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). St. John’s averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Seton Hall allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. St. John’s won the last meeting 67-61 on Feb. 7. Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 20 points to help lead the Red Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon is averaging 14.3 points and 2.8 steals for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Beautiful Waheed averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Wyatt is averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press