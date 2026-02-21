Pierre leads NC State against Syracuse after 24-point game

Syracuse Orange (21-5, 11-4 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (17-9, 10-5 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Syracuse after Khamil Pierre scored 24 points in NC State’s 83-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Lady Wolfpack are 8-4 on their home court. NC State ranks third in college basketball with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre averaging 8.4.

The Orange are 11-4 in conference games. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Dominique Onu averaging 3.6.

NC State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Syracuse averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game NC State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Onu is averaging 13 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Orange. Izoje Uche is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press