Texas A&M hosts Arkansas following Pryor’s 22-point game

By AP News

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-17, 0-13 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-11, 4-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Arkansas after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 82-74 win against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Aggies are 6-5 on their home court. Texas A&M is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-13 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

Bonnie Deas is averaging 10.5 points and nine rebounds for the Razorbacks. Taleyah Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

