Marquette visits Bascoe and Villanova

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-10, 10-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Marquette after Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points in Villanova’s 83-69 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Villanova is second in the Big East scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 10-7 in conference games. Marquette is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Villanova makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Marquette has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. Marquette won the last matchup 85-69 on Jan. 4. Halley Vice scored 32 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryanne Allen is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.5 points. Bascoe is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

