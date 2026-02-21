Memphis visits Curry and Temple

Memphis Tigers (8-18, 2-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-14, 5-8 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Memphis after Savannah Curry scored 21 points in Temple’s 58-54 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 7-4 on their home court. Temple has a 4-13 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 2-11 in AAC play. Memphis allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Temple averages 67.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 68.7 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 64.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 69.2 Temple allows to opponents.

The Owls and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Taylor is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Owls. Kaylah Turner is averaging 15.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

Daejah Richmond is averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Tigers. Tamya Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press