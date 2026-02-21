Providence visits No. 1 UConn after Fudd’s 25-point game

Providence Friars (14-14, 7-10 Big East) at UConn Huskies (28-0, 17-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on Providence after Azzi Fudd scored 25 points in UConn’s 83-69 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies are 13-0 on their home court. UConn leads the Big East with 23.9 assists per game led by KK Arnold averaging 4.6.

The Friars have gone 7-10 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sabou Gueye averaging 2.1.

UConn averages 89.1 points, 26.2 more per game than the 62.9 Providence gives up. Providence averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. UConn won the last meeting 90-53 on Dec. 31. Fudd scored 18 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gueye is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Friars. Teneisia Brown is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 14.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press