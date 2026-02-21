No. 2 UCLA plays Wisconsin after Betts’ 23-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (26-1, 16-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA takes on Wisconsin after Lauren Betts scored 23 points in UCLA’s 82-67 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins are 13-0 in home games. UCLA leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Betts leads the Bruins with 8.4 rebounds.

The Badgers are 5-11 in conference games. Wisconsin has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

UCLA makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Wisconsin scores 12.1 more points per game (69.4) than UCLA allows (57.3).

The Bruins and Badgers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 8.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Badgers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press