No. 10 Ohio State hosts Davidson and USC

USC Trojans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5, 11-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on No. 10 Ohio State after Jazzy Davidson scored 24 points in USC’s 66-59 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes are 13-2 on their home court. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Elsa Lemmila leads the Buckeyes with 6.5 boards.

The Trojans are 9-6 in Big Ten play. USC ranks third in the Big Ten allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Ohio State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). USC averages 70.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 65.1 Ohio State allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Davidson is averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, two steals and 2.2 blocks for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press