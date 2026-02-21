Boise State wins 84-69 against San Jose State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder scored 20 points as Boise State beat San Jose State 84-69 on Saturday.

Fielder added five rebounds for the Broncos (16-11, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Dylan Andrews went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Adrian Myers led the Spartans (7-20, 2-14) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds. San Jose State also got 22 points and five assists from Colby Garland. Sadraque NgaNga also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Boise State took the lead with 18:00 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Fielder led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-31 at the break. Boise State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press