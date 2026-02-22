Jermaine O’Neal Jr. scores 16 in SMU’s 94-70 win over Boston College

DALLAS (AP) — Jermaine O’Neal Jr. scored 16 points, Samet Yigitoglu and BJ Edwards both added 15 in SMU’s 94-70 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Jaden Toombs and Jaron Pierre Jr. put up 13 points each for the Mustangs (19-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Boopie Miller finished with 11 points and a team-leading seven assists.

SMU finished the first half on an 11-0 run, capped by a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Pierre Jr. to go up 40-36 headed into the break. The Mustangs pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half, finishing the final frame outscoring Boston College by 20.

Fred Payne led the Eagles (9-18, 2-12) with 20 points. Jason Asemota and Boden Kapke both added 10 in Boston College’s eighth-straight loss.

The Mustangs shot 56% from the field compared to the Eagles’ 33%.

Up next

Boston College hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday.

SMU visits California on Wednesday.

